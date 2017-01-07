Main Menu

Saturday, January 7, 2017

Confiscated gun returned to Florida shooting suspect

British great-grandmother among Fort Lauderdale shooting victims. A British great-grandmother has been named as one of the five people killed in a shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida. The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, is in custody. He reportedly served in Iraq with the National Guard but was discharged last year.

itv 11:08:00 PM CET

Police say gun was returned to Florida airport shooting suspect last year

jpost 11:28:00 PM CET

