Saturday, January 7, 2017
Confiscated gun returned to Florida shooting suspect
British great-grandmother among Fort Lauderdale shooting victims. A British great-grandmother has been named as one of the five people killed in a shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport in Florida. The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, is in custody. He reportedly served in Iraq with the National Guard but was discharged last year.
itv 11:08:00 PM CET
