Hillary Clinton is apparently 'talking about' entering the New York mayoral race; She won 79 percent of votes across the five boroughs in the general election; Mrs Clinton served as a senator for the state from 2001 to 2009 By Published: 21:48 GMT, 7 January 2017 Updated: 21:48 GMT, 7 January 2017. dailymail 10:53:00 PM CET