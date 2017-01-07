|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, January 7, 2017
Wayne Rooney beats Sir Bobby Charlton's Manchester United scoring record
Rooney in one word - fans verdict. Wayne Rooney has moved ahead of Sir Bobby Charlton as Manchester United's all-time leading goalscorer. The 31-year-old's FA Cup strike against Reading took him to 249 in 543 games, reaching the landmark 215 matches and four seasons quicker than Charlton. The record had stood since 1973.
bbc 1:49:00 PM CET
