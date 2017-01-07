Main Menu

Saturday, January 7, 2017

US tanks arrive in Germany for NATO mission in Europe

The forces will gather first in Poland, then fan out across seven countries from Estonia to Bulgaria [AP] Hundreds of US tanks, lorries and other military equipment have arrived by ship in Germany to be transported to eastern Europe as part of a NATO buildup that threatens to increase tensions with Russia.

aljazeera-en 8:35:00 PM CET

Huge US military force in Germany to boost NATO presence in E Europe

iran-daily 11:12:00 AM CET

