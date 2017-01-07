|News ClusterEnglish
Saturday, January 7, 2017
US tanks arrive in Germany for NATO mission in Europe
The forces will gather first in Poland, then fan out across seven countries from Estonia to Bulgaria [AP] Hundreds of US tanks, lorries and other military equipment have arrived by ship in Germany to be transported to eastern Europe as part of a NATO buildup that threatens to increase tensions with Russia.
aljazeera-en 8:35:00 PM CET
