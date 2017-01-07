Nana Akufo-Addo takes the oath of office during the swearing-in ceremony in Accra [Luc Gnago/Reuters] Nana Akufo-Addo was sworn in as Ghana's new president on Saturday, in a ceremony attended by dozens of African leaders. The 72-year-old former human rights lawyer defeated incumbent John Dramani Mahama in elections last month. aljazeera-en 3:59:00 PM CET