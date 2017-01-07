Main Menu

Saturday, January 7, 2017

Nana Akufo-Addo sworn in as Ghana's new president

Nana Akufo-Addo takes the oath of office during the swearing-in ceremony in Accra [Luc Gnago/Reuters] Nana Akufo-Addo was sworn in as Ghana's new president on Saturday, in a ceremony attended by dozens of African leaders. The 72-year-old former human rights lawyer defeated incumbent John Dramani Mahama in elections last month.

aljazeera-en 3:59:00 PM CET

Ghana's new President Akufo-Addo says will cut taxes

timesofoman 4:25:00 PM CET

Flag
Ghana (13)

Accra(GH)

Nana Akufo Addo (5)

John Dramani Mahama (2)

Uhuru Kenyatta (1)

Muhammadu Buhari (1)

Kofi Annan (1)

Yahya Jammeh (1)

Idriss Déby (1)

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (1)

International Monetary Fund (2)

Democratic Congress (1)

New Patriotic Party (1)

