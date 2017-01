Tennis Gasquet beats Sock to give France lead in Hopman Cup final. By ABS-CBN Sports on Jan 07, 2017 06:56 PM. Richard Gasquet saved a match point in the third-set tiebreaker and held on for a 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (6) win over American Jack Sock to give France the early lead in the Hopman Cup mixed teams final on Saturday (FILE/ AP Photo). abs-cbnnews 1:14:00 PM CET