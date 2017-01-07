|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Saturday, January 7, 2017
|
|
Vast iceberg ‘hanging by thread’ will break off from Antarctic
|
An iceberg the size of the Scottish Borders is poised to break off from an ice shelf in Antarctica, scientists have warned. The Larsen C Ice Shelf is expected to lose an area of more than 1,900 square miles after a rift in the ice shelf grew suddenly by around 11 miles in the second half of December.
TheScotsman 5:10:00 AM CET
|
|
|