Saturday, January 7, 2017

Vast iceberg ‘hanging by thread’ will break off from Antarctic

An iceberg the size of the Scottish Borders is poised to break off from an ice shelf in Antarctica, scientists have warned. The Larsen C Ice Shelf is expected to lose an area of more than 1,900 square miles after a rift in the ice shelf grew suddenly by around 11 miles in the second half of December.

TheScotsman 5:10:00 AM CET

Eighteen-kilometers long Antarctic ice block set to break off: Scientists

expressindia 8:49:00 AM CET

