|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Saturday, January 7, 2017
|
|
Australia beat Pakistan to sweep Test series
|
SYDNEY (Agencies): Australia clinched a series clean sweep with an emphatic 220-run win over Pakistan in the third Test in Sydney on Saturday. The tourists were all out shortly before tea on the final day for 244 chasing 465 runs with paceman Josh Hazlewood and spinner Steve O'Keefe both snaring three wickets.
TheFrontierPost-en 5:35:00 PM CET
|
|
|