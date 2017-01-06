Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, January 6, 2017

U.S. intelligence says Putin wanted to damage Hillary Clinton, help Donald Trump

FILE _ In this Monday, Dec. 26, 2016 file photo Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the meeting in St.Petersburg, Russia. President Vladimir Putin said, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 that Russia will not be expelling US diplomats in response to ... Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted Hillary....

washtimes 11:42:00 PM CET

Russia: Geopolitical Gifts Mask an Economic Dilemma for Putin

eurasianet 3:56:00 PM CET

Trump declares hacking had ‘no effect on the outcome of the election’

news-yahoo 10:19:00 PM CET

The Latest: Trump says hacking had 'no effect' on election

AP 9:02:00 PM CET

US spy chiefs stand firm on Russia findings

manilatimes 5:11:00 AM CET

U.S. intel report identifies Russians who gave emails to WikiLeaks -officials

news-yahoo 3:32:00 AM CET

'Russia ordered hacking campaign to improve Donald Trump's election chances' US... US Intelligence officials released a full report on Russia's alleged role in the...

belfasttelegraph 10:24:00 PM CET

Trump 'picks Coats' as new US intelligence chief

euronews-en 7:07:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Russian Federation (12)

Flag
United States (12)

Help about this topicPlaces

Manhattan(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (9)

Vladimir Putin (7)

Hillary Rodham Clinton (5)

Julian Assange (4)

James Clapper (3)

James Comey (2)

Dan Coats (2)

Barack Obama (2)

George W. Bush (1)

Michael Rogers (1)

James Carville (1)

Arnold Schwarzenegger (1)

Bob Corker (1)

John Kasich (1)

Adam Schiff (1)

John Brennan (1)

Paul Ryan (1)

National Committee (3)

United States (2)

Independent News Service (1)

Ded Moroz (1)

New Celebrity Apprentice (1)

John Podesta (1)

Marcel Lettre (1)

Lisa Shumaker (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

CIA (9)

FBI (9)

Democratic National Committee (4)

National Security Agency (3)

White House (2)

World Bank (2)

Democratic Party (2)

Washington Post (2)

Armed Services Committee (1)

Senate Foreign Relations Committee (1)

NATO (1)

Great Recession (1)

Christian Science Monitor (1)

Islamic State (1)

European Union (1)

Finance Ministry (1)

Intelligence Community (1)

Central Bank (1)

Russia Today (1)

Fox News (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.