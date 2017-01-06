|News ClusterEnglish
Friday, January 6, 2017
Dollar up as solid U.S. jobs report sets stage for Fed hikes
NEW YORK The dollar rose on Friday, boosted by a solid U.S. jobs report, but was headed for a second straight weekly loss after tumbling the day before on mixed U.S. economic data and apparent action by Chinese authorities to shore up the yuan. The dollar gained broadly against major currencies after the U.
reuters 5:12:00 PM CET
