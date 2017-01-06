Main Menu

Friday, January 6, 2017

Flight MH370: Malaysia gives up search

Malaysia’s Transport Minister, Liow Tiong Lai, on Friday said that the search for the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 is to end within two weeks. Lai said that despite the passengers’ relatives demand for an extension, the search is in its final stages but said he still hoped for a breakthrough over the plane’s location.

Can Malaysia become a high-income country by 2020?

oecdobserver 11:13:00 AM CET

Malaysia (19)

China (3)

Kuala Lumpur International airport(MY)

Peking(CN)

Liow Tiong Lai (1)

OECD (2)

The Australian (1)

Association of Southeast Asian Nations (1)

Kuala Lumpur International Airport (1)

Provident Fund (1)

