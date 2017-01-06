|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, January 6, 2017
|
|
Flight MH370: Malaysia gives up search
|
Malaysia’s Transport Minister, Liow Tiong Lai, on Friday said that the search for the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 is to end within two weeks. Lai said that despite the passengers’ relatives demand for an extension, the search is in its final stages but said he still hoped for a breakthrough over the plane’s location.
onlinenigeria 6:37:00 PM CET
|
|
|