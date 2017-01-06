Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, January 6, 2017

As an angry China watches, Taiwan president takes a risky trip to the Americas

China might respond to the trip with more military displays or by offering aid money to win over the Central American countries Tsai hopes to impress on her trip, some argue. China does not allow its diplomatic allies to have separate, formal ties with Taiwan. Tsai has played down prospects of high-level meetings on her U.

latimes 12:26:00 PM CET

Rail technology could be China's global calling card

chinadaily 2:36:00 AM CET

White House panel urges U.S. defense of clout in high-end chip market

reuters 8:17:00 PM CET

Big update of train networks cuts travel time in China

chinadaily 4:07:00 AM CET

ST_20170107_XSAMSUNG_2856038.jpg

straitstimesSG 10:32:00 PM CET

DEA opens shop in China to help fight synthetic drug trade

news-yahoo 11:25:00 PM CET

Latin America turning into proxy war between Trump and China

virginislandsdailynews 12:38:00 AM CET

China to curb splashy spending

sinacom 4:37:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
China (17)

Flag
United States (11)

Flag
Indonesia (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Peking(CN)

Kunming(CN)

Nanchang(CN)

Washington(US)

Bandung(ID)

Jakarta(ID)

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (2)

Penny Pritzker (1)

Tsai Ing-wen (1)

Li Keqiang (1)

Joko Widodo (1)

Cristiano Ronaldo (1)

Chen Shui-bian (1)

Lionel Messi (1)

Najib Razak (1)

Xi Jinping (1)

Barack Obama (1)

Carlos Tevez (1)

Roland Berger (1)

Orlando Hernandez (1)

Chuck Rosenberg (2)

Chip Investment Fund (1)

Victor Alvarado (1)

Otto Reich (1)

Hong Kong (1)

Yang Hao (1)

Spring Festival (1)

Diane Bartz (1)

Asia Pacific Resource Development (1)

Jorge Guajardo (1)

Hemispheric Affairs (1)

Hu Minglang (1)

North America (1)

James Moriarty (1)

Russell Baer (1)

Lo Chih-cheng (1)

Latin America (1)

Bonnie Glaser (1)

Oak Investment (1)

Associated Press (1)

Costa Rica (1)

Acting United States (1)

Bill Trott (1)

Yang Zhongmin (1)

China Railway Corp (1)

Sonia Urbom (1)

Eric Farnsworth (1)

Huang Kwei-bo (1)

New Year (1)

Wang Huiyao (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Jiaotong University (2)

Drug Enforcement Administration (2)

Treasury Department (1)

Mainland China (1)

Boeing (1)

United Nations (1)

Railway Corporation (1)

Manchester United (1)

Real Madrid (1)

Super League (1)

Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (1)

Democratic Progressive Party (1)

Airbus (1)

Samsung (1)

Premier League (1)

Justice Department (1)

Center for Strategic and International Studies (1)

Schanghai Shenhua (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

UNbodies

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.