Friday, January 6, 2017
Stocks trading mostly lower on Wall Street
U.S. stocks are dipping Friday morning after a solid but unspectacular hiring report for December. While employers kept hiring and hourly pay jumped, it wasn't enough to allay investors' concerns about slow economic growth. Bond yields are climbing as investors think the report shows interest rates will keep going up.
latimes 5:01:00 PM CET
