Friday, January 6, 2017
German police arrest neo-Nazi teen and accomplice suspected of planning attack
Islamist extremism has been ruled out and the investigation has turned to the far-right scene in Germany. 'The neo-Nazi scene is the focus of enquiries,' a police source told local media. Police were forced to evacuate nearly 100 homes from the apartment where the teen lived because of the risk of detonation of the seized material.
dailymail 9:34:00 PM CET
