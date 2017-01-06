Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Friday, January 6, 2017

German police arrest neo-Nazi teen and accomplice suspected of planning attack

Islamist extremism has been ruled out and the investigation has turned to the far-right scene in Germany. 'The neo-Nazi scene is the focus of enquiries,' a police source told local media. Police were forced to evacuate nearly 100 homes from the apartment where the teen lived because of the risk of detonation of the seized material.

dailymail 9:34:00 PM CET

Man wakes up to find brick wall built in front of door

timesofmalta 12:08:00 PM CET

Fake news warning in Germany after Muslim ‘mob’ story

tribune 2:52:00 PM CET

Officials knew of Berlin attacker and discussed case 7 times

straitstimesSG 11:17:00 PM CET

Berlin market attacker was subject of repeated counter-terror briefings

straitstimesSG 2:20:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Germany (5)

Flag
United States (5)

Flag
Tunisia (3)

Flag
Italy (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Dortmund(DE)

Düsseldorf(DE)

Washington(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Angela Merkel (3)

Donald Trump (1)

Heiko Maas (1)

Ralf Jäger (1)

Anis Amri (2)

Steve Bannon (1)

Ruhr Nachrichten (1)

Frauke Köhler (1)

North Rhine-Westphalia (1)

Ingbert Zacharias (1)

North-Rhine Westphalia (1)

Mob Attack Police (1)

Set Germany (1)

Eva Kuehne-Hoermann (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (1)

Al Qaeda (1)

Free Syrian Army (1)

Berlin Wall (1)

Islamic State (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

OffshoreOilGas

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.