|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Friday, January 6, 2017
|
|
Bangladesh cafe attack 'mastermind' killed in gunfight, say police
|
Image copyright EPA Image caption Bangladeshi authorities denied IS involvement in the cafe attack. One of the suspected masterminds of the cafe attack in Dhaka, Bangladesh in July in which 20 hostages died has been killed in a shootout, police said. Nurul Islam Marzan and a second unidentified man were killed in the early hours of Friday in Dhaka.
bbc 7:12:00 AM CET
|
|
|