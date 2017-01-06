Main Menu

Friday, January 6, 2017

Bangladesh cafe attack 'mastermind' killed in gunfight, say police

Image copyright EPA Image caption Bangladeshi authorities denied IS involvement in the cafe attack. One of the suspected masterminds of the cafe attack in Dhaka, Bangladesh in July in which 20 hostages died has been killed in a shootout, police said. Nurul Islam Marzan and a second unidentified man were killed in the early hours of Friday in Dhaka.

bbc 7:12:00 AM CET

Bangladesh peacekeeper dies in Africa

thedailystarBD 11:59:00 AM CET

Bangladesh (9)

Dhaka(BD)

Chittagong(BD)

Bangladesh Battalion (1)

Abdul Majed (1)

Abdur Rahim (1)

Nurul Islam Marzan (1)

Tamim Ahmed Chowdhury (1)

Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission (1)

Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (1)

United Nations (1)

Getty Images (1)

Islamic State (1)

