Friday, January 6, 2017
Man Who Escaped From Rhode Island Prison to Appear in Court
A man who escaped from a Rhode Island prison and was on the run for five days before being captured in Massachusetts is scheduled to make an initial appearance before a federal magistrate judge. James Morales escaped from the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls last Saturday and was captured Thursday in Somerville.
ABCnews 4:04:00 PM CET
