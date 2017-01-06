Main Menu

Friday, January 6, 2017

Man Who Escaped From Rhode Island Prison to Appear in Court

A man who escaped from a Rhode Island prison and was on the run for five days before being captured in Massachusetts is scheduled to make an initial appearance before a federal magistrate judge. James Morales escaped from the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls last Saturday and was captured Thursday in Somerville.

Inmate who escaped from Rhode Island prison held on charges

