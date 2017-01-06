Main Menu

Israel Halts $6 Million to UN to Protest UN Settlements Vote

Israel announced Friday it is cutting approximately $6 million in its annual dues to the United Nations this year to protest last month's Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements as "a flagrant violation under international law." Israel's U.N. Mission said the amount represents the portion of Israel's contribution to the U.

ABCnews 8:40:00 PM CET

5 Israeli forces demolish homes, school in Bedouin village in the Jordan Valley Jan. 3, 2017

maannews-en 2:29:00 PM CET

US House Backs Rebuke of UN for Criticizing Israeli Settlements

voanews 12:06:00 AM CET

US House votes to repudiate anti-Israel UN resolution

news-yahoo 1:53:00 AM CET

Netanyahu welcomes US House vote on settlements

news-yahoo 5:23:00 PM CET

