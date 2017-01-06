|News ClusterEnglish
Israel Halts $6 Million to UN to Protest UN Settlements Vote
|
Israel announced Friday it is cutting approximately $6 million in its annual dues to the United Nations this year to protest last month's Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements as "a flagrant violation under international law." Israel's U.N. Mission said the amount represents the portion of Israel's contribution to the U.
