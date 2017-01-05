Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, January 5, 2017

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger bemoans Francis Coquelin loss as hamstring issue rules midfielder out for weeks

themirror 11:52:00 AM CET

Speaking English 'the key to full participation in society' Immigrants should be expected to learn English before coming to Britain - or be enrolled on compulsory language classes when they arrive, according to a...

belfasttelegraph 1:47:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United Kingdom (10)

Help about this topicPlaces

Bournemouth(GB)

Help about this topicRelated People

Chuka Umunna (1)

Party Parliamentary (1)

Louise Casey (1)

Jon Yates (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.