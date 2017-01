Detention for executive who did not flag bribery The former president of shipbuilder Singapore Technologies Marine (ST Marine), Chang Cheow Teck, was spared a long jail term yesterday for his role in one of the biggest corruption scandals in Singapore. District Judge Kessler Soh Boon Leng imposed a short detention order of 14 days on Chang, 56,.... straitstimesSG 10:34:00 PM CET Criminal Proceedings Against ST Marine Employee marinelink 12:42:00 PM CET

