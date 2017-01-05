Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, January 5, 2017

Hammond: New EU envoy a 'great asset to Britain'

Philip Hammond said he hired the career diplomat, a former UK ambassador in Moscow, as a political director and also worked closely with him when he was Foreign Secretary. Speaking to Sky News Arabia, he said: "He is a very experienced and seasoned diplomat. Very tough, he was our ambassador in Moscow for many years.

skynews 1:53:00 PM CET

Now it's personal! Brexit-backing Tory attacks 'emotionally needy' EU ambassador's resignation

themirror 3:55:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United Kingdom (8)

Flag
United States (6)

Help about this topicPlaces

Moscow(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Theresa May (4)

Theresa Villiers (2)

Iain Duncan Smith (2)

Boris Johnson (1)

David Davis (1)

Philip Hammond (1)

Erna Solberg (1)

Nigel Farage (1)

Ivan Rogers (3)

Sophy Ridge (1)

Dave Penman (1)

Read More Asked (1)

Lib Dem Tom Brake (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

European Union (11)

Sky News (4)

Palace of Whitehall (1)

Foreign Office (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

UKReferendum

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.