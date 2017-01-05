|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Hammond: New EU envoy a 'great asset to Britain'
Philip Hammond said he hired the career diplomat, a former UK ambassador in Moscow, as a political director and also worked closely with him when he was Foreign Secretary. Speaking to Sky News Arabia, he said: "He is a very experienced and seasoned diplomat. Very tough, he was our ambassador in Moscow for many years.
skynews 1:53:00 PM CET
