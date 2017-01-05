Main Menu

Thursday, January 5, 2017

Flooding disrupts transit, spoils holidays in south Thailand

KOH SAMUI, Thailand (AP) " Flooding in southern Thailand has killed at least five people, disrupted transportation and spoiled tourists' holidays at one of the country's most popular resort islands. An Interior Ministry report said eight southern provinces have been flooded by heavy rains that began Sunday.

Thailand tourist numbers rise nearly 9 percent in 2016

