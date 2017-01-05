|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, January 5, 2017
|
|
Flooding disrupts transit, spoils holidays in south Thailand
|
KOH SAMUI, Thailand (AP) " Flooding in southern Thailand has killed at least five people, disrupted transportation and spoiled tourists' holidays at one of the country's most popular resort islands. An Interior Ministry report said eight southern provinces have been flooded by heavy rains that began Sunday.
nzherald 2:11:00 PM CET
|
|
|