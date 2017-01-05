Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, January 5, 2017

Duck cull in France's foie gras region to contain bird flu

PARIS (AP) — French authorities have started slaughtering ducks in the main foie gras-producing region to try to contain a dangerous form of bird flu. Operations to destroy birds got underway Thursday in three departments of southwestern France where an outbreak of the H5N8 virus hasn't stabilized.

news-yahoo 10:31:00 AM CET

French farmer faces risk of prison for helping migrants

todayonline 1:19:00 AM CET

105-year-old Frenchman cycles into history with new world record

jpost 10:17:00 AM CET

01:29 French centenarian makes cycling history with 1 hour ride

AsiaOne 6:14:00 AM CET

From New York to Paris: Tbo Touch's son is livin' the high life

thetimes-za 7:09:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
France (20)

Help about this topicPlaces

Paris(FR)

Nice(FR)

Saint Quentin(FR)

Help about this topicRelated People

Charles Manson (1)

Olivier Giroud (1)

Robert Marchand (2)

Cedric Herrou (1)

Zia Oloumy (1)

Lucia Palermo (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Agriculture Ministry (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

AvianFlu

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.