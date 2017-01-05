|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Duck cull in France's foie gras region to contain bird flu
PARIS (AP) — French authorities have started slaughtering ducks in the main foie gras-producing region to try to contain a dangerous form of bird flu. Operations to destroy birds got underway Thursday in three departments of southwestern France where an outbreak of the H5N8 virus hasn't stabilized.
news-yahoo 10:31:00 AM CET
