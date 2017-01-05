|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, January 5, 2017
|
|
Yuan's surge knocks dollar as China moves on speculators
|
By Patrick Graham. LONDON (Reuters) - Some of the biggest gains on record for China's yuan sent currency markets spinning on Thursday, driving the dollar broadly lower and threatening to quash one of the central bets of global investors for 2017. A rise in overnight borrowing costs in Hong Kong to....
news-yahoo 2:54:00 PM CET
|
|
|