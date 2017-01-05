Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, January 5, 2017

Sharp to consider listing its LCD venture with Foxconn: Nikkei

A logo of Sharp Corp is pictured at CEATEC (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) JAPAN 2016 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Sharp Corp will consider an initial public offering for Sakai Display Products Corp,....

news-yahoo 5:40:00 AM CET

Sharp to consider listing its LCD venture with Foxconn: Nikkei

theglobeandmail 5:43:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Japan (6)

Flag
China (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Chiba(JP)

Tokyo(JP)

Help about this topicRelated People

Stephen Coates (2)

Chris Gallagher (2)

Help about this topicOther Names

Sharp Corp (3)

Hon Hai Precision (2)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.