(Reuters) - U.S. department store operators Macy's Inc <M.N> and Kohl's Corp <KSS.N> both cut their profit forecasts for 2016 on Wednesday, pointing to weak sales in the last months of the year and bringing shares in the entire retail sector down after hours. Shares of Macy's fell 9 percent to $32.63 in extended trading. news-yahoo 12:06:00 AM CET