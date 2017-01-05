Main Menu

Thursday, January 5, 2017

Macy's, Kohl's slash 2016 profit forecasts citing weak end to year

(Reuters) - U.S. department store operators Macy's Inc <M.N> and Kohl's Corp <KSS.N> both cut their profit forecasts for 2016 on Wednesday, pointing to weak sales in the last months of the year and bringing shares in the entire retail sector down after hours. Shares of Macy's fell 9 percent to $32.63 in extended trading.

Slumping Macy's to cut up to 10,100 jobs in US

