|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, January 5, 2017
|
|
Valls favorite to win ticket of official left for French election
|
By Andrew Callus. PARIS (Reuters) - Former prime minister Manuel Valls is favorite to represent the Socialists in the French presidential election, an opinion poll showed on Thursday, an outcome surveys show would offer the best chance of victory for the beleaguered party and its allies.
news-yahoo 2:22:00 PM CET
|
|
|