Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, January 5, 2017

Turkish media say ambulances dispatched following explosion near courthouse in city of Izmir

news-yahoo 2:54:00 PM CET

Turkey's Dogan Holding says two detained in police raids in Gulen-linked probe

jpost 8:14:00 AM CET

Jan 05, 2017 4:13PM EST - Ece Heper, a dual Canadian-Turkish citizen, allegedly posted critical comments about Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on her Facebook page | published: Jan 05, 2017 4:13PM EST

theglobeandmail 10:26:00 PM CET

Turkey orders detention of 380 businessmen in Gulen investigation: AA

news-yahoo 1:48:00 PM CET

Turkey Identifies Istanbul Attacker, Erdogan Vows Not To Give In To 'Terrorists'

globalsecurity 12:28:00 AM CET

Explosion hits Turkish city of Izmir, ambulances dispatched – CNN Turk

cyprus-mail 2:29:00 PM CET

Turkey jails two troops for life in first coup bid verdict

news-yahoo 3:27:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Turkey (42)

Flag
United States (8)

Flag
Canada (4)

Flag
Kyrgyzstan (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Istanbul(TR)

Ankara(TR)

Konya(TR)

Smyrna(TR)

Mardin(TR)

Seattle(US)

Bishkek(KG)

Help about this topicRelated People

Recep Tayyip Erdogan (3)

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (1)

Nick Tattersall (1)

Fethullah Gulen (4)

Dogan Holding (2)

Ece Heper (1)

Rosie Charalambous (1)

Sertac Celikkaleli (1)

Emrah Bayram (1)

Global Affairs Canada (1)

Birgitta Pavic (1)

Barbaros Muratoglu (1)

State-run Anadolu (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Facebook (3)

Kurdistan Workers Party (2)

Islamic State (2)

Radio Free Europe (1)

Radio Liberty (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.