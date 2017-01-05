Main Menu
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Turkish media say ambulances dispatched following explosion near courthouse in city of Izmir
news-yahoo 2:54:00 PM CET
Turkey's Dogan Holding says two detained in police raids in Gulen-linked probe
jpost 8:14:00 AM CET
Jan 05, 2017 4:13PM EST - Ece Heper, a dual Canadian-Turkish citizen, allegedly posted critical comments about Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on her Facebook page | published: Jan 05, 2017 4:13PM EST
theglobeandmail 10:26:00 PM CET
Turkey orders detention of 380 businessmen in Gulen investigation: AA
news-yahoo 1:48:00 PM CET
Turkey Identifies Istanbul Attacker, Erdogan Vows Not To Give In To 'Terrorists'
globalsecurity 12:28:00 AM CET
Explosion hits Turkish city of Izmir, ambulances dispatched – CNN Turk
cyprus-mail 2:29:00 PM CET
Turkey jails two troops for life in first coup bid verdict
news-yahoo 3:27:00 PM CET
Countries
Turkey (42)
United States (8)
Canada (4)
Kyrgyzstan (3)
Places
Istanbul(TR)
Ankara(TR)
Konya(TR)
Smyrna(TR)
Mardin(TR)
Seattle(US)
Bishkek(KG)
Related People
Recep Tayyip Erdogan (3)
Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (1)
Nick Tattersall (1)
Fethullah Gulen (4)
Dogan Holding (2)
Ece Heper (1)
Rosie Charalambous (1)
Sertac Celikkaleli (1)
Emrah Bayram (1)
Global Affairs Canada (1)
Birgitta Pavic (1)
Barbaros Muratoglu (1)
State-run Anadolu (1)
Other Names
Facebook (3)
Kurdistan Workers Party (2)
Islamic State (2)
Radio Free Europe (1)
Radio Liberty (1)
