Thursday, January 5, 2017
Nigerian soldiers find another Chibok girl kidnapped by Boko Haram in 2014
LAGOS - Nigerian soldiers have found a schoolgirl who was one of more than 200 pupils kidnapped by Islamist militant group Boko Haram from their school in the northeastern town of Chibok in April 2014, an army spokesman said on Thursday. The troops were investigating suspected Boko Haram militants....
jpost 5:50:00 PM CET
