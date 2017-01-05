|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Mexico gas price hike spurs looting, blockades as unrest spreads
Mexicans angry over a double-digit hike in gasoline prices looted stores and blockaded roads on Wednesday, prompting over 250 arrests amid escalating unrest over the rising cost of living in Latin America’s second biggest economy. Twenty-three stores were sacked and 27 blockades put up in Mexico....
cyprus-mail 8:26:00 AM CET
