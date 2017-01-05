Main Menu

Thursday, January 5, 2017

Mexico gas price hike spurs looting, blockades as unrest spreads

Mexicans angry over a double-digit hike in gasoline prices looted stores and blockaded roads on Wednesday, prompting over 250 arrests amid escalating unrest over the rising cost of living in Latin America’s second biggest economy. Twenty-three stores were sacked and 27 blockades put up in Mexico....

cyprus-mail 8:26:00 AM CET

Mexico faces tough Trump era after Ford scraps plant

ngrguardiannews 11:26:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (15)

Flag
Mexico (7)

Flag
Argentina (5)

Help about this topicPlaces

Ohio(US)

Ciudad de México(MX)

Hermosillo(MX)

Monterey(MX)

Help about this topicRelated People

Enrique Peña Nieto (4)

Donald Trump (2)

Felipe Calderón (1)

Barack Obama (1)

Miguel Angel Mancera (1)

San Luis Potosi (5)

United States (2)

Torres Landa (1)

Mexico City (1)

Chevy Cruze (1)

Juan Francisco Torres Landa (1)

Ildefonso Guajardo (1)

Luis Videgaray (1)

Raymundo Tenorio (1)

Rock Assembly Plant (1)

Rene Juarez (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Ford Motor Co (2)

Michigan Assembly (1)

Hogan Lovells (1)

Free Trade Agreement (1)

General Motors (1)

