|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, January 5, 2017
|
|
Aftermath of Israeli soldier conviction highlights growing rift between military, politicians
|
On one level, this is about relations with the Palestinians and what to do with the West Bank and its more than two million occupied Palestinians. Netanyahu’s coalition seems content to maintain this indefinitely, despite warnings it is leading to a binational state and constant friction with the Palestinians, Western allies and the Arab world.
TorontoStar 11:49:00 PM CET
|
|
|