In what could be the last New Year's auction at Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market, the owner of the Sushizanmai restaurant chain has paid top price for a single fish. Kiyoshi Kimura, president of Kiyomura, which owns the Sushizanmai chain, forked over more than $600,000 for a Pacific bluefin tuna. RTERadio 1:50:00 PM CET