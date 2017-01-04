|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Trump announces his first news conference since July
President-elect Donald Trump, who canceled a news conference last month amid protests about his alleged conflicts of interest, said Tuesday he will take questions from reporters next week. "I will be having a general news conference on ELEVENTH in N.Y.C. Thank you," Trump tweeted. It would be his first formal news conference since July 27.
usaToday 3:07:00 AM CET
