Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Trump announces his first news conference since July

President-elect Donald Trump, who canceled a news conference last month amid protests about his alleged conflicts of interest, said Tuesday he will take questions from reporters next week. "I will be having a general news conference on ELEVENTH in N.Y.C. Thank you," Trump tweeted. It would be his first formal news conference since July 27.

usaToday 3:07:00 AM CET

Trump says he will hold a news conference January 11 in New York

jpost 1:40:00 AM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (2)

Help about this topicOther Names

White House (1)

Facebook (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.