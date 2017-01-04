Main Menu

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Exit shows Britain’s ‘amateurish’ approach to European affairs

Sir Ivan Rogers’ departure highlights Britain’s “amateur” approach to Europe, according to one of the country’s most senior retired mandarins. The “destruction” of EU expertise at the top levels of government was “wilful & total”, according to a tweet from Lord Macpherson of Earl’s Court, who was head of the Treasury from 2005 to last year.

thetimes 5:23:00 AM CET

Departing UK ambassador to EU criticizes government in email

nzherald 11:31:00 AM CET

UPDATE 2-Britain's May appoints career diplomat as envoy to EU

reuters 9:12:00 PM CET

12:46 European Commission Sorry for Resignation British Ambassador to EU

plenglish 6:51:00 PM CET

United Kingdom (24)

Belgium (5)

London(GB)

Brussels(BE)

Theresa May (4)

Guy Faulconbridge (1)

Peter Graff (1)

Ivan Rogers (4)

Natasha Bertaud (1)

Stephen Addison (1)

Tim Barrow (1)

European Union (8)

Downing Street (3)

Prensa Latina (1)

European Commission (1)

Foreign Office (1)

World War (1)

Commonwealth Office (1)

Conservative Party (1)

UKReferendum

