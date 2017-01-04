|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Exit shows Britain’s ‘amateurish’ approach to European affairs
Sir Ivan Rogers’ departure highlights Britain’s “amateur” approach to Europe, according to one of the country’s most senior retired mandarins. The “destruction” of EU expertise at the top levels of government was “wilful & total”, according to a tweet from Lord Macpherson of Earl’s Court, who was head of the Treasury from 2005 to last year.
thetimes 5:23:00 AM CET
