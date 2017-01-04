|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
French trial of Equatorial Guinea leader's son postponed until June
PARIS Jan 4 A French court on Wednesday postponed the corruption trial of the son of Equatorial Guinea's president until June 19, bringing proceedings to a halt two days after they had begun. The lawyer for Teodorin Obiang had asked for the hearing to be suspended on the grounds that his client, who....
reuters 12:32:00 PM CET
