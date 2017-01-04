Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

French trial of Equatorial Guinea leader's son postponed until June

PARIS Jan 4 A French court on Wednesday postponed the corruption trial of the son of Equatorial Guinea's president until June 19, bringing proceedings to a halt two days after they had begun. The lawyer for Teodorin Obiang had asked for the hearing to be suspended on the grounds that his client, who....

reuters 12:32:00 PM CET

Trial of Equatorial Guinea leader's playboy son adjourned in France 3 mins ago Africa

ngrguardiannews 1:19:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
France (9)

Flag
Equatorial Guinea (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Paris(FR)

Equatorial Guuinea(GQ)

Help about this topicRelated People

Teodoro Obiang Nguema (2)

Richard Balmforth (1)

Teodorin Obiang (2)

Emmanuel Marsigny (1)

Brian Love (1)

Andrew Callus (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.