|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
|
|
Are Mulayam and Akhilesh batting for the same side?
|
But he is still trying to prove that he is the boss and is going all out against son Akhilesh. What is happening? I would not buy this line of argument right now. I would rather subscribe to the original line that I took, that probably all this is to ensure that Akhilesh has full control over the party and the government.
rediff 4:26:00 AM CET
|
|
|