|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
|
|
Trump's four main options for stopping North Korean missiles
|
Kim Jong Un became the first head of state to grab President-elect Donald Trump's attention in 2017, after the North Korean leader said he was close to test-firing a missile capable of hitting the continental US. "It won't happen!" Trump retorted on Tuesday on Twitter, a platform he frequently uses to weigh in on global and domestic affairs.
nzherald 9:06:00 PM CET
|
|
|