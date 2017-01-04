Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

On Soccer: At Chelsea, Antonio Conte’s Personal Touch Proves a Winning One

Antonio Conte, far right, has produced a turnaround as Chelsea’s manager. The team is in first place and in position to claim a record: best single-season run in the history of the Premier League. Credit Hannah McKay/European Pressphoto Agency. Everyone at Chelsea agrees on the who.

nytimes 7:32:00 AM CET

Conte: We are focused only on three points

vanguardngr 12:45:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United Kingdom (5)

Flag
Italy (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

London(GB)

Help about this topicRelated People

Antonio Conte (4)

Gary Cahill (1)

José Mourinho (1)

Alessandro Del Piero (1)

Credit Hannah McKay (1)

Diego Costa (1)

Chelsea Harbour (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Premier League (4)

Tottenham Hotspur (3)

White Hart Lane (2)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.