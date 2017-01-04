|News ClusterEnglish
Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Suspected rebels storm Philippine jail, 132 inmates escape
KIDAPAWAN, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say more than 130 inmates have escaped in one of the largest jailbreaks in recent years after suspected Muslim rebels attacked a jail in the south of the country. Jail warden Superintendent Peter Bongat said Wednesday that a guard was killed and an....
news-yahoo 2:29:00 AM CET
