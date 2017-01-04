Main Menu

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Turkey has identified Istanbul nightclub attacker: foreign minister

Istanbul (AFP) - Turkish authorities have identified the gunman responsible for the attack on an elite nightclub that killed 39 people celebrating New Year, the foreign minister said Wednesday. "The identity of the person responsible for the Istanbul attack has been established," Mevlut Cavusoglu....

news-yahoo 9:16:00 AM CET

Turkish police free six Pakistani hostages, four smugglers held

TheFrontierPost-en 9:15:00 PM CET

Istanbul attack: Mortal remains of Abis Rizvi, fashion designer Khushi Shah reaches India from Turkey

financialexpress 4:16:00 AM CET

Ominous Start To The New Year In Turkey

globalsecurity 4:54:00 AM CET

Turkey identifies Istanbul gunman, makes new arrests

thetimes-za 2:26:00 PM CET

Turkish FM: Identity of Istanbul nightclub attacker established

jpost 8:35:00 AM CET

Jan 04, 2017 3:10AM ESTpublished: Jan 04, 2017 3:10AM EST

theglobeandmail 9:35:00 AM CET

World Turkey arrests five linked to nightclub attack

usaToday 9:13:00 AM CET

Turkey detains 5 IS suspects linked to nightclub attack

theglobeandmail 8:04:00 AM CET

Turkey extends emergency rule to maintain purge of Gulen supporters: deputy PM

news-yahoo 8:42:00 AM CET

Turkey (20)

Pakistan (10)

United States (9)

Russian Federation (6)

India (3)

Istanbul(TR)

Ankara(TR)

Gujranwala(PK)

Karachi(PK)

Berlin(US)

New York City(US)

Moskva(RU)

Vadodara(IN)

Mumbai(IN)

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (4)

Nick Tattersall (2)

Bashar Assad (1)

Vladimir Putin (1)

Abu Bakr (1)

Recep Tayyip Erdogan (1)

Adil Ahmed (2)

Usman Ali (2)

Fethullah Gulen (2)

Muhammad Zeeshan (2)

Saudi Arabia (2)

Khushi Shah (2)

Rukmini Callimachi (1)

Orhan Coskun (1)

Abis Rizvi (1)

Khalid Anees (1)

Rashad Ali (1)

David Patrikarakos (1)

Tulay Karadeniz (1)

Numan Kurtulmus (1)

Kirit Somaiya (1)

Usman Pasha (1)

New Year (1)

Islamic State (8)

Foreign Office (3)

Anadolu Ajansi (2)

Radio Free Europe (1)

Turkish Airlines (1)

Radio Liberty (1)

Federal Investigation Agency (1)

New York Times (1)

