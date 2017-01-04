Main Menu

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Eurozone economy growing 'at fastest pace since May 2011'

LONDON (AP) — A closely monitored survey of economic activity across the 19-country eurozone shows the region ended 2016 on a positive note, with growth accelerating to its highest level since May 2011. Financial information company IHS Markit says Wednesday that its composite purchasing managers'....

Eurozone inflation record high in over three years

