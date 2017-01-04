|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Attacker sneaks into school, stabs 11 children in China
BEIJING (AP) — Local authorities in southern China say an attacker has stabbed 11 children at a kindergarten, and five of them are seriously injured. A statement from the Pingxiang city government's information office Wednesday said the suspect "sneaked into" their school and stabbed 11 children. Five have serious injuries.
news-yahoo 2:45:00 PM CET
