Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Attacker sneaks into school, stabs 11 children in China

BEIJING (AP) — Local authorities in southern China say an attacker has stabbed 11 children at a kindergarten, and five of them are seriously injured. A statement from the Pingxiang city government's information office Wednesday said the suspect "sneaked into" their school and stabbed 11 children. Five have serious injuries.

news-yahoo 2:45:00 PM CET

Chinese carrier may cruise Strait while Tsai away

taipeitimes 6:45:00 PM CET

China must hear voice of world on terror: India

economictimes 5:28:00 PM CET

Beijing's DPRK efforts 'widely recognized'

peopledaily 2:48:00 AM CET

Xinhua Insight: An innovative China gets global attention

peopledaily 2:58:00 PM CET

Shanghai tops competion index of Chinese cities: report

peopledaily 10:27:00 AM CET

China's credit engine is running out of gas as debt risk goes up

business-times 11:30:00 PM CET

