|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
|
|
Donald Campbell's death in Bluebird water-speed crash marked 50 years on
|
The daughter of Donald Campbell has laid flowers on Coniston Water to mark the 50th anniversary of his death. Campbell was killed after his jet-powered boat Bluebird flipped over and disintegrated as he tried to set a new water-speed record. As wreaths were laid at his memorial and at his graveside on Wednesday, tributes were paid to his bravery.
itv 10:45:00 PM CET
|
|
|
|