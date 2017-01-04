Main Menu

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Donald Campbell's death in Bluebird water-speed crash marked 50 years on

The daughter of Donald Campbell has laid flowers on Coniston Water to mark the 50th anniversary of his death. Campbell was killed after his jet-powered boat Bluebird flipped over and disintegrated as he tried to set a new water-speed record. As wreaths were laid at his memorial and at his graveside on Wednesday, tributes were paid to his bravery.

