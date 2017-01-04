|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
Cyprus is one of the most conservative states in EU
A report published by the Statistical Services, entitled ‘Cyprus on the EU Scale’ has shown that in a country where social and religious prejudices remain high, conservatism has remained by and large intact in comparison to other EU states. Cyprus is the third smallest state in the EU after Malta....
cyprusweekly 5:12:00 AM CET
