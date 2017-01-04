|News ClusterEnglish
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
New York City commuter train derails in Brooklyn, over 100 injured (Update 3)
A New York City commuter train derailed at a Brooklyn terminal after ramming into a bumper during Wednesday’s morning rush hour, leaving more than 100 people with non-life-threatening injuries, city officials said. Dozens of emergency crews swarmed Atlantic Terminal after the Long Island Railroad....
cyprus-mail 5:09:00 PM CET
