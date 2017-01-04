Main Menu

MS Dhoni resigns as India one-day captain ahead of England series

MS Dhoni has scored more than 9,000 ODI runs in 283 matches. MS Dhoni has stepped down as India's limited-overs captain ahead of the ODI series against England, which begins on 15 January. The wicketkeeper will, however, remain available for selection for the three-match series and the three subsequent Twenty20 internationals.

bbc 6:22:00 PM CET

MS Dhoni, former India captain

expressindia 11:38:00 PM CET

End of an era! MS Dhoni quits as ODI, T20 captain

financialexpress 5:37:00 PM CET

