|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, January 4, 2017
|
|
MS Dhoni resigns as India one-day captain ahead of England series
|
MS Dhoni has scored more than 9,000 ODI runs in 283 matches. MS Dhoni has stepped down as India's limited-overs captain ahead of the ODI series against England, which begins on 15 January. The wicketkeeper will, however, remain available for selection for the three-match series and the three subsequent Twenty20 internationals.
bbc 6:22:00 PM CET
|
|
|