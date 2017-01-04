Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Information Minister, Deputy Foreign Minister meet Australian delegation

Damascus, SANA – Information Minister Mohammad Ramez Tourjman affirmed that the national media was exposed during the crisis in Syria to a misleading campaign that aimed at distorting facts and events in it, employing money and technical capabilities to mislead the world public opinion with the participation of Arab and Western media outlets.

Sana-en 8:37:00 PM CET

Turkey warns Syria talks at risk over truce violations

tribune 11:57:00 AM CET

China's Syrian issue envoy to travel abroad to work on political solution

peopledaily 1:28:00 PM CET

12:21 Syrian President Holds Meetings with Iranian and Armenian Delegation

plenglish 6:51:00 PM CET

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Syrian Arab Republic (14)

Flag
Russian Federation (10)

Flag
Turkey (10)

Flag
Kazakhstan (7)

Flag
China (5)

Flag
Iran, Islamic Republic Of (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Dimashq(SY)

Moskva(RU)

Ankara(TR)

Astana(KZ)

Peking(CN)

Tehran(IR)

Help about this topicRelated People

Bashar Assad (2)

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (1)

David Smith (1)

Fayssal Mekdad (1)

Foreign Ministry (2)

Mohammad Ramez Tourjman (1)

Alaeddin Boroujendi (1)

Manar al-Freih (1)

Hazem Sabbagh (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Orthodox Church (2)

UN Security Council (2)

European Union (1)

Hezbollah (1)

SANA (1)

Prensa Latina (1)

African Union (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.