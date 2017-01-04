Main Menu

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

West Bengal BJP leader’s house attacked

West Bengal BJP general secretary Krishna Bhattacharya’s house was attacked in Hooghly district on Tuesday night. Three men, who had their faces covered, hurled bombs at her house in Konnanagar Jorapukur Ghat at around 9.00 p.m. They barged into the house, smashed a windowpane, damaged furniture, and abused and assaulted her, Ms.

Day after Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s arrest, TMC lawmakers protest outside PM Modi’s residence, taken to Tughlaq Road police station

From Kolkata to New Delhi to Bhubaneshwar, Trinamool Congress MPs, leaders and workers held protests against arrest of their MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay as alleged workers of West Bengal's ruling party attacked BJP offices, hurling bombs and setting them on fire

