Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Brazilian returnee caught with £3.8m worth of cocaine hidden in foot wears
By Evelyn Usman. A 34-year-old motorcycle parts dealer has been arrested by anti-narcotics agents with 9.150kg of cocaine, which were concealed in the soles of foot wears being imported into the country. The arrest of the Enugu State-born suspect, identified as Okolo Emenike, was made, weekend,....
vanguardngr 11:31:00 AM CET
