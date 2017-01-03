|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
|
|
Singapore economy in 2016 beats expectations
|
SINGAPORE - The Singapore economy grew 1.8 per cent for last year, better than the official full year forecast of between 1 and 1.5 per cent, as the construction, manufacturing and service producing industries posted year-on-year growth, advance estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) showed today (Jan 3).
todayonline 2:42:00 AM CET
|
|
|