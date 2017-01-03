Main Menu

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Singapore economy in 2016 beats expectations

SINGAPORE - The Singapore economy grew 1.8 per cent for last year, better than the official full year forecast of between 1 and 1.5 per cent, as the construction, manufacturing and service producing industries posted year-on-year growth, advance estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) showed today (Jan 3).

Singapore's economy grows 1.8 pct in 2016

