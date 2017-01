Dean Elgar’s 129 and 68 not out from Quinton de Kock lifted South Africa to 297 for six on the first day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Cape Town. Elgar made his best Test score and shared a 103-run stand with De Kock for the fourth wicket after they had lost the toss and been reduced to 66 for three. thetimes 5:23:00 AM CET